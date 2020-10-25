Hoodlums break into Dogara’s home, PADP warehouse, vandalize Standard Newspapers

In spite of the 24 hours curfew imposed in two local government areas of Plateau State, miscreants on Sunday broke into the house of the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara in search of palliatives while the warehouse of Plateau Agricultural Development Programme was also attacked.

Tribune Online learnt that the miscreants in their large numbers broke into Dogara’s house located near Jos University Teaching Hospital at about 10 am on Sunday, attacked his brother before ransacking the entire premises.

A source close to the house revealed that some people living within the vicinity of the house were molested while valuables were carted away.

The miscreants on a looting spree also attacked Plateau Agricultural Development Programme warehouse where they carted away fertilizer, pumping machines and other agriculture implements.

At the Standard Newspapers, after they discovered no palliatives materials were stored there, they vandalized the premises smashing windows, cars and other things on site.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, Mr Paul Jatau said the hoodlums destroyed the building and vehicles belonging to members of staff of the company.

According to him, the prompt intervention of the security agencies brought the situation under control.

