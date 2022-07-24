One feared dead as Hausa/Yoruba clash in Ibadan

A lottery kiosk operator, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, Mufutau Sanni, has been reportedly feared dead following injuries sustained while trying to separate a fight between an Hausa man and his Yoruba counterpart on MKO Abiola Way, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Sunday.

According to a newspaper vendor, who witnessed the scenario, Mr Remi Abimbola, while speaking with Tribune Online, trouble started when argument ensued between an Hausa trader and his customer, a development which caused Sanni to intervene with motive to resolve the matter.

Sanni’s intervention, however, did not go down well with Hausas who are majorly commercial motorcycle operators, which made them to descend heavily on him.

The attack on Sanni, according to Abimbola, was huge to the extent that he had to be rushed to a nearby hospital where unconfirmed report said he had given up the ghost.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Police personnel and Amotekun have taken over the security of the scene of the attack.

