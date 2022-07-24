5 things that should not be in your kitchen

Kitchens are the most used rooms in the house and are mostly where things are stored. So, it is advisable to keep it tidy and organized with the right things you need to prepare meals.

Organizing the kitchen properly helps in storing things and also prevents contamination of food.

It does not matter if you have a small, medium, or large kitchen, but it’s important you know how to make good use of tools and products to have a safe kitchen.

To maintain safety and organization in the kitchen, here are some things that should not be found in the kitchen.

1. Medications

Medications should not be stored in the kitchen because they can be damaged if kept near the stove, oven, or any other heat source.

In most cases, medication instructions recommend storing them in a cool place. Not storing medications in the kitchen prevents them from being consumed accidentally or mixed with food especially when you have children around.

2. Expired food

Expired foods are one of the most common things that should not be found in the kitchen that’s why it’s advisable to read the label before consuming food.

Check the cupboard to avoid having an expired product that could cause food poisoning. It is also advisable to check the refrigerator to be sure that fruits, meats, and vegetables are not spoiled.

Food and Drug Administration states that any food that looks or smells suspicious should be thrown away.

3. Plants and decorations

A lot of space is needed for handling and cooking food in the kitchen. It’s possible to have a beautiful, organized, and well-decorated kitchen.

It’s essential to look for spaces to store appliances and all kitchenware. This will contribute to having a kitchen with a good aesthetic.





4. Utensils in bad condition

Sharp knives, scissors, forks, and other utensils for cutting and handling fish, meat, and other foods. If you notice that the sharpness of these utensils is deteriorating, it’s best to replace them.

Aprons, pots, glasses, or anything that you notice is burned, broken, stained, or worn out is to be gotten rid of. Getting rid of them prevents accidents. It’s also good to check kitchen utensils from time to time because some utensils release toxins that are associated with diseases.

5. Cleaning products

Cleaning products include soap, alcohol degreasers, bleach, fabric softener, plant fertilizers, and so on. These should not be kept in the kitchen or same drawer or cabinet as food because they could be ingested or could contaminate your food.

There are some flammable products and storing them in an area where there is fire is dangerous. It’s advisable to have only scrubbing sponges, dish soaps, and cleaning cloths in the kitchen, or better still, put the cleaning products in a separate drawer.

When you have babies and children at home, it is advisable to adapt the space so that your children are not in danger. The most advisable thing to do is to remove all sharp objects from the lowest drawer because children are naturally curious. Also, keep electrical appliances away from their reach.

