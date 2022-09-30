One dead, three rescued in Anambra road accident

One person died on Friday while three others were rescued unhurt in a fatal road accident in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the crash which occurred around 6 am, along the Awka-Onitsha expressway, involved a Toyota Hiace bus and a Mercedes Benz truck with four persons on board.

An eyewitness said the truck driver made a reverse to drive against traffic when he collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving one of the passengers on the bus dead.

“I suspect one of the passengers in the bus might have died in the crash,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the accident to route violation.

He sympathized with the deceased family, warning motorists to desist from reversing on the expressway and drive defensively, giving full concentration to happenings on the road.

“An unidentified driver of a red and white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BRA107XA and an unidentified driver of white Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number: NSH394ZF was involved in a fatal road traffic crash just before Ngozika junction by Awka-Onitsha Expressway today 30th September 2022 at about 0602hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was route violation. According to an eyewitness, the truck driver was reversing from the road that leads to Maxbi Hotel to face one way and collided with the bus coming from kwata.

“Four people, comprising 2 male and 2 female adults were involved in the crash.

“One male adult was killed, while three people, comprising 1 male adult and 2 female adults were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command took the victim to Regina Caeli hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpse deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The rescue team on the ground managing traffic to ensure obstruction caused by the crash is removed,” he said.

