OndoDecides2020: Police disperse hoodlums at Akure collation centre

Security operatives at the Akure South local government collation centre located at the St. Peters Primary School, Akure, dispersed some group of men suspected to be hoodlums at the venue of the collation.

Political agents, observers and journalists who were getting set for the collation of the governorship election results at the venue scampered for safety as the policemen and the hoodlums reportedly exchanged gunfire outside the venue.

The intention of the hoodlums at the venue is not known but police command has redeployed additional men to the collation centre.

The whole area was deserted while the security agents took over the premises and the road leading to the venue of the collation centre.

A resident of the area explained that the hoodlums were suspected to be mobilising over the election results which has not been officially announced.

He said the policemen manning the entrance the collation centre ordered everyone to leave the premises because of the action of the hoodlums.

Tribune Online reports that the primary school is used as the collation centre of Akure south local government area of Ondo.

