EndSARS: Makinde confirms death of Ogbomoso protester, Jimoh Isiaka

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has confirmed that the man shot in the Ogbomoso protest is dead.

In a series of tweets on his handle, @seyiamakinde, the Oyo governor also gave the identity of the deceased as Jimoh Isiaka.

The late Isiaka was said to have died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where he was rushed to.

Makinde further disclosed that seven other protesters to include Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, were injured in the ensuing fracas from the protest.

He promised to pay a condolence visit to the Jimoh family while promising to ensure that investigation into the incident reaches a logical conclusion.

Describing peaceful protests as people’s rights, Makinde urged the police to allow residents of the state to exercise their right to protest without fear of assault.

“I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today.

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“I will be paying a personal visit to the family of Jimoh Isiaka and I promise to pursue the investigations to a logical conclusion.

“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing.

“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our Constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.

“I call on all residents of Oyo State to please remain calm. I also call on the Police to allow residents of Oyo State protest peacefully without fear of being assaulted.

“The EndSARS protests are a strong indicator of a systemic failure. It is a failure on the part of those who have been constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.

“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force.

“Again, I express my deepest sympathies to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, may his soul rest in peace,” Makinde said.

