The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over the approval of the Ondo Deep Seaport operating license, saying it’s a dream come true for the people of the state.

The party in a statement signed by state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said the project dated back to 2004 when Dr. Olusegun Agagu was governor of the state.

The statement read: “The PDP congratulated the people of Ondo state for this welcome development that is capable of transforming the fortunes of the people.

“The deep seaport will stimulate economic growth through direct job creation. It will require a workforce to handle various operations such as cargo handling, vessel operation, maintenance, security and administration. Logistics and supply chains will all require both skilled and unskilled workers.

“The opening for regional integration, transhipment and trade between neighbouring states will in no small way light up the economic environment of the state.

“From conservative estimates, more than 100,000 direct jobs will be created when the seaport becomes operational. The infrastructural turnaround, tourism and hospitality boosts are all direct fallouts of a seaport.”

The Ondo PDP also said “mention must be made of the Honourable Minister for Transport Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo, and Minister of State, Prince Ademola Adegoroye because the presentation of the memorandum at FEC rested on their shoulders.

“Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South at the 9th National Assembly also presented a bill at plenary in 2021 for the establishment of a seaport in Ilaje Local Government Area. His efforts too cannot be discounted.

“Our party urges the government of Akeredolu to fast-track the due diligence that will make the seaport operational in the shortest possible time and not fritter away this great opportunity.”

