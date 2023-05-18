Mrs Maimuna Mohammed, an abducted woman suspected of escaping from her abductors’ hideout, was discovered dead with her head and breasts missing inside a forest in Kogi State.

According to City & Crime, the woman was one of 29 villagers the kidnappers kidnapped on April 24, 2023, after gunmen attacked Yewuti village, the homeland of Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, a former deputy chairman of the Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The majority of the victims were rescued on May 5, 2023, thanks to the combined efforts of the FCT command’s police anti-kidnapping unit and vigilantes from the FCT and Kogi State.

A vigilante confirmed the discovery on Wednesday, saying the woman fled after vigilantes and police assaulted the kidnappers’ hideout in a forest bordering Toto LGA in Nasarawa and Koton Karfe LGA in Kogi State.

“Actually, the woman escaped the day vigilantes and police stormed the kidnappers’ camp last week,” he revealed. “Her decomposed body was discovered by a timber operator, who alerted us.”

He stated that the deceased woman was the wife of Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, the elder brother of the previous vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, who instructed that her body be buried at the location.

Alhaji Zubairu, who confirmed that the deceased was the wife of his elder brother, said, “It is quite unfortunate that the wife of my elder brother, a mother of seven, Maimuna Mohammed, who was declared missing was later found on Tuesday in a forest in Kogi State with some of her body parts missing.”

