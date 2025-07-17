Ondo: Police uncover alleged killers of missing AAUA students, arrest landlord, accomplices

…students demand justice, improved security

Ondo State Police Command have uncovered suspects behind the alleged abduction, rape and murder of two students of the Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA), Akungba-Akoko, who have been declared missing for the past three weeks.

The two victims, 25-year-old Abah John Friday and 19-year-old Okah Andrel Eloho, who were reported missing on June 20, 2025 from their hostels were discovered after the detectives from the state command launched an intensive investigation into their disappearance.

Speaking on the arrest of some of the perpetrators of the gruesome murder, the State Police Commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, said the arrests were made through intelligence-led operations, forensic tools and collaboration with local communities.

According to him, “the command while acting on a petition filed on June 24 by G.O. Omoedu & Co. on behalf of Mr. Emmanuel Peter of Shagari Village, Akure, who is the elder brother of Abah John Friday, detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched an intensive investigation.

“Forensic tracking led officers to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from a 38-year-old man, Abdul Mohammed Mubarak.

“During interrogation, Mubarak admitted to buying the phone from one Ojo Michael, who was later arrested in Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti state. The arrest of Michael proved to be a major breakthrough.

“A Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was recovered during his arrest. Under interrogation, Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the two students.

“He revealed that the crime was masterminded by one Oladele Femi, who was the landlord of the male victim, Abah John Friday and allegedly hired Michael and another accomplice, simply identified as “Kola” (currently on the run), to carry out the heinous act.

“Investigators further discovered that N800,000 was forcefully transferred from the victim’s bank account while in captivity while Michael also admitted to raping the female victim, Okah Andrel Eloho.

“After she recognized him and exposed his identity, both students were executed to silence them permanently. Their bodies were dumped in separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti”

The Police boss said following the confession, Oladele was arrested and admitted to initiating the plot and aiding in concealing the crime.

The Police Commissioner said after the investigation the decomposing remains of the young lady, Eloho were recovered in a bush near Ode-Ekiti and deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

He said efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of Abah John Friday, who was reportedly dumped in a river by the fleeing accomplice, Kola.

The Ondo State Police Command, however, condemned the barbaric act, describing it as a tragic reminder of the depths of human cruelty driven by betrayal and greed.

He said, “These young undergraduates were full of promise and hope. Their lives were cruelly cut short in the most brutal fashion.

“We want to assure the public that no stone will be left unturned until every person involved in this wicked act faces justice.”

Meanwhile, the students’ union of AAUA, advocated for an improved security within the institution’s campus and in the host community to ensure security of lives and property.

The Students’ Union in a statement released on Thursday, signed by its President and Secretary, Akeem Salami and Bakare Abiodun, respectively, highlighted key demands to ensure safety of the students.

The demands include, the redeployment of competent officers to Akungba, replacement of the broken-down patrol vehicle at the local police station, and the organisation of a joint security conference to educate students.

They also urged the police to ensure justice is served in the case of missing students and proposed the creation of a Police-Student Relations Committee to improve communication and trust.

The statement read in part: “We demanded a firm and thorough investigation into the case of the missing students. The police were urged to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly and without compromise.

“To improve mutual trust and communication, we recommended the creation of a standing committee for Police-Student Relations in AAUA.

“This forum will regularly engage both parties to address issues, complaints, and initiatives that enhance community policing.

“We remain committed to ensuring a safer and more secure academic environment for every student.

“Your cooperation, vigilance, and support are crucial as we work hand in hand with security agencies to make AAUA a better place for all.

“Should you have any suggestions or concerns regarding campus safety, we encourage you to channel them through the appropriate student leadership or security desk.

The Union President, Salami reaffirmed the union’s commitment to student safety, called for continued cooperation with security agencies.

