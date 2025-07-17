Sokoto: Police arrest notorious bandit, recover ammunition

In a decisive move against the rising tide of insecurity, the Sokoto State Police Command has apprehended a notorious bandit linked to the feared Lakurawa criminal syndicate.

The operation, based on credible intelligence, also led to the recovery of an AK-49 rifle, a magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition.

The arrest occurred on Saturday, July 13, 2025, when operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit swooped in on Buba Magaji, a resident of Julirkol Village in Silami Local Government Area. Magaji, believed to be a key figure in the Lakurawa gang, was arrested following a well-coordinated surveillance operation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the suspect confessed during interrogation to active participation in banditry activities across Silami, Wamakko, Binji, and Yabo LGAs.

The bandit in Sokoto further led investigators to a bush along the Silami axis where he had concealed a powerful assault weapon.

“On July 16, a follow-up search yielded one AK-49 rifle, one magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition,” DSP Rufai stated.

Commending the swift response of his men and the vigilance of local residents, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, described the arrest as a significant victory in the Command’s ongoing battle to dismantle criminal networks operating in the state.

“This breakthrough is the result of proactive intelligence sharing and the tireless efforts of our operatives. We are committed to restoring peace and security in every corner of Sokoto State,” CP Musa said.

The Commissioner assured that investigations are still underway to track and apprehend other members of the syndicate, urging the public to remain alert and continue providing useful information to the police.

The arrest is the latest in a series of strategic security operations aimed at curbing banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across the state.

