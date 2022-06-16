Ondo: Police donate N35m to widows of slain officers, decorate promoted officers

The Nigerian Police Force, Ondo State Command on Thursday, handed over N35m to 14 widows of police officers who died in service, while newly promoted officers were also decorated.

The state Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, while presenting the cheques to the widows commended the gestures of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Alkali Usman Baba, saying the magnanimity became necessary to ensure the welfare of late officers’ families.

He said the gesture was part of the IGP’s promise to ensure that families of slain officers and those who are still in active service did not suffer or regret serving their nation.

He urged the families of the late officers to make judicious use of the token of love extended to them by the Inspector General of Police to improve their family welfare, especially the children of the deceased.

The representatives of the families appreciated the effort of the Inspector-General of Police in improving their lives despite the fact that their husbands were late, adding that the Police had proven to them and the world at large that the labour of their husbands was not in vain.

They, however, promised to use the money to establish themselves for the betterment of their family.

While congratulating the promoted officers, CP Oyediran urged them to be more dedicated to their work, admonishing them to redouble their efforts as to who much is given, much is expected.

He enjoined them to be role models to their subordinates and work hard to justify their new ranks and also appreciate the Inspector-General of Police’s effort in improving their welfare.

