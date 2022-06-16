Police nab 51 suspected cultists, 80-year-old ammunition dealer in Delta

At least 51 suspected cultists have been arrested in Ogwashi Uku in the Aniocha south council area of Delta State as members of the Eiye Confraternity Cult group were marking their anniversary.

Two cut-to-size locally made guns, one expended cartridge and the group regalia were recovered when the state Command’s Buffalo Patrol team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division, stormed the venue at a hotel in the area on Wednesday.

A statement by the police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, on Thursday said the suspects on sighting the police took to their heels, while some of them shot at the detectives.

Edafe said the suspects were, however, given a hot chase by the police team and arrested some.

According to him, the suspects have been transferred to the Command Anti-Cult unit (SACU) for investigation, and those found wanting upon completion of the investigation will be charged to court.

In another development, the police have nabbed 80 -year old Omoraka James, in Kokori, Ethiope East local government area as his premises were raided by the Command Raider’s Unit on the strength of information that he deals with cartridges.

According to the police image maker, 114 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him.


Similarly, Eagle net special squad while on stop and search duty along Sapele-Benin Expressway, intercepted a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration no OLG 13 EFR and during a search on the passengers, six locally made double barrel guns concealed in an umbrella belonging to one Mrs Victoria Itila were recovered.

The suspect was immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of police, Ari Muhammed Ali, has urged parents and guardians to monitor and teach their wards on the need to stay away from cultism and vices.

He also admonished members of the public to continue to partner with the Police by providing useful and timely information to the Police that will help in the fight against crime and criminality.

Police nab 51 suspected cultists, 80-year old cartridge dealer in Delta

Police nab 51 suspected cultists, 80-year old cartridge dealer in Delta

