Ondo PDP passes vote of confidence on Ayu

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, just as it reiterated its commitment to the victory of the party in the 2023 election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, which declared that the priority of the party in the state is to ensure victory for the party in the next election.

Peretei noted that the present All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state had ruined Nigeria’s economy, saying the shambolic state of the nation’s economy is a direct fallout of uncertainty created by the inability of the Buhari-led government.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter is committed to victory at the general elections in 2023.

“Since the coming of the All Progressives Congress (APC) entered the saddle in 2015, Nigeria has been on a free fall.

“We moved from the biggest economy in Africa to the World capital of poverty. As a nation, we are struggling for space for a ranking in failed states with Afghanistan and Syria, under President Muhammad Buhari.

“Our party is determined to end the misrule of APC, rescue and redirect our country on the path of recovery and prosperity”

He said further that “Against this background, Ondo State PDP aligns itself completely with the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Resolutions which passed a vote of confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

“We unconditionally support the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who possesses the experience and capacity to lead Nigeria to the destination of our dreams.

“Our focus and priority at this critical time is victory at the polls. And we shall commit all our energies to ensuring victory”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



