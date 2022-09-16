How to get over bad experiences

Experience is said to be the best teacher. But there are some experiences that not only teach you the hard way but also leave you broken and in pain.

No one is perfect, so, it is impossible to dismiss the possibility of getting hurt by others or having bad experiences in life.

Bad experiences are most times painful and if care is not taken, they have the possibility of leaving you broken for life.

It is important we do not just talk about bad experiences but also how we can get over them because if the truth be told, some of these experiences are bound to happen.

Even after learning from bad experiences, it is important that we also learn how to move on from them and get healed as time goes on.

Do you have a bad experience that seems impossible to get over? Have you been having a hard time moving on after a bad experience?

Discussed in this article are ways to help you get over bad experiences seamlessly.

1. Allow yourself to grieve and forgivenn

The first step in getting over a bad experience is for you to allow yourself grief. Don’t try to cover up your emotions, if you feel like crying, cry; if you feel like screaming, scream. Don’t bottle up the emotion, don’t try to show that you are unaffected by any experience.

There is no rule that states that you are not entitled to express your emotions or pains, so, avoid pent-up pains, anger and other hurtful experiences.

Allow yourself to feel what you’re feeling. Just don’t wallow in it. And if you’re feeling any type of guilt, then, forgive yourself and anyone who has hurt you.

If you do this, I guarantee that you are on your way to getting over any bad experience.

2. Acceptance

Often times than not, we often find it hard to believe that we are the victims of some bad experiences. We just continue to wallow in self-pity and condemnation. You begin to ask yourself questions like, “Why me? How could I have allowed this to happen to me?” and much more.





Even if this period of self-questioning is inevitable, it is important that we accept the situation. You need to understand that you cannot always have control over everything that happens to you. Life happens!

To get over a bad experience, you need to accept that such experiences have happened. You can’t turn back the hands of time.

You can’t change what happened to you in the past, but you can make the decision whether that is going to define you, or whether, through will, determination, and courage, you will do the best thing in the future.

3. Forget

It has been inculcated in us that we should “forgive and not forget”. When you decide to forgive and not forget, you hurt yourself the more and it becomes increasingly difficult for you to get over bad experiences.

Don’t just choose to forgive, also choose to forget. Don’t keep memories of bad experiences, discard diaries containing painful experiences and allow yourself to heal.

Don’t lose yourself because you decide to “forgive and not forget “. You’re important to me and this world definitely needs you to be in a perfect state of health emotionally, psychologically, and physically.

Whether those who hurt you ask for forgiveness or not, choose because of your wellbeing to not only forgive them but also forget it no matter how hard it may seem.

4. Don’t do it alone

Another thing you need to do in order to get over bad experiences is to know that you can’t do it alone. Try to keep friends you trust around you, those you know you will trust to support you as you are going through those experiences.

Share what you are going through with people you trust. Share your burden. Don’t go through it alone, otherwise, it will never go away.

It’s OK to fear losing yourself along the way. As long as you have your friends, you will be able to find yourself again.

5. Learn

Experience, either good or bad, is meant to teach you a lesson. Take your bad experiences and learn from them.

Always see that God gave you a lesson now learn from all your experiences. Accept the things you cannot change, make changes for the better where you can, and learn to know the difference and get the best out of your bad experiences.

Be positive. Negative thoughts will always be in your mind, but if you think positive you will get the strength to forge on.

In all, time really does heal all wounds, if you allow it to. I am rooting for you and I trust you to get through.

