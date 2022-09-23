Ondo monarch sympathises with Akeredolu over mother’s death

Community News
By Olawale Olaniyan
THE Oliyere of Iyere in Ondo State, Oba Omotunde Ebiyanmi Adako, Iresi  II, has commiserated with  governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

Oba Adako, who led Oliyere-in-Council to Akeredolu’s house in Ibadan, described the late Madam Akeredolu as a fulfilled woman who served God diligently when alive.

“Our mother, Mama Akeredolu was a devoted Christian and before her demise, she was waving hands, saying hallelujah till she breathed her last.

“We are here to sympathise with our brother, Governor Akeredolu and the entire family and also to thank God for her life well-spent.

“You can see, God has blessed the children in their respective careers. She saw the progress of her children and enjoyed the goodness of life before she passed on,” Oba Adako said.

