Ogun Baale warns buyers against patronising land grabbers

Community News
By Bola Badmus | Lagos
Ogun Baale warns buyers Ogun govt, NGO boost Ogun govt, NGO lack of science teachers

The Baale of Odolagaye in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, High Chief Fakayode Adeleke Adetola, has warned prospective land buyers in the community to be wary of land grabbers dealing with to unsuspecting public.

The monarch gave the warning against the backdrop of development which he said occurred sometime in early 2022, noting that some land grabbers now sell land to prospective buyers.

The matter, he said had degenerated to rancour as affected families, whose lands were involved, were threatening showdown with the land grabbers for selling their lands without their consent.

The Baale said that the matter is threatening the peace of the community and warned anyone planning to buy land within the community to be wary of the land grabbers, urging prospective land buyers to seek information concerning genuinety of any land they might want to buy in the community.

Adetola said such buyers would be issued necessary documents with government seal authenticating the legal purchase of such land in his domain.

He further warned that the community would no longer tolerate any action that could jeopardise the peaceful environment it had enjoyed as families caught selling lands that do not belong to them  to prospective buyers would be made to face the e law.

“We will no longer fold our hands and allow these land grabbers to continue to cause mayhem in our community. Henceforth, anyone caught selling land that does not belong to his family will be arrested and made to face the law,” the Baale warned.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Community News

Save our community from land grabbers, Alaramoko descendants appeal to Gov Sanwo-Olu

Community News

Ogun trains vigilante officials for optimum performance

Community News

Sango residents appeal to Amosun over demolition

Community News

Ogun assures community of potable water supply

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More