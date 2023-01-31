Ondo govt outlaws donation, distributions of Educational materials in schools

Ondo state government on Tuesday said it has banned individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations and politicians from distributing any form of educational materials in public schools across the state.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Mr Victor Olabimtan gave the directive while commissioning two blocks of four classrooms each built by the Oke Agbe Akoko Progressive Union, OPU, United States of America arm.

Olabimtan said the ban became necessary to stop some politicians from scoring cheap political popularity

According to the SUBEB boss, any individual or organization who wishes to distribute or donate educational or instructional materials to pupils in any Public Primary School in the State must write to seek the Board’s permission before embarking on such exercise which must be done under a new process.

According to Olabimtan, as a responsible institution, the state government cannot folds its arms and look the other way and allow unscrupulous people to take advantage of the little kids in the public schools by indoctrinating, inculcating and implanting in their plain minds wrong values and ethos that are strange to our cherished value system and ways of lives.

He recalled a situation in one of the primary schools in the state where a donor with an ulterior motive used the occasion of distribution of free Exercise Books to Pupils to cast rabid aspersions on the authority and teach the young minds wrong values.

“To nip this in the bud and to safeguard the psychomotor ability of these pupils for constructive engagements, all Headteachers across the State have been called to disallow anybody or any organisation from distributing any instructional materials.

According to SUBEB boss “from now on anybody or organisation wishing to donate or distribute instructional materials to pupils in any Public Primary School in the State must write to seek the Board permission before embarking on such exercise which must be done under a new process”

“This procedure is to prevent the donors especially those with ulterior motives from having direct access and contacts with our young minds in order not to pollute them because they are the future”

While appealing to the school administrators to be on their guard, calling on politicians to leave the little children out of their antics to garner votes, saying the pupils are not of voting age while enjoining Headteachers and teachers to eschew partisan politics.





While commending both OPU and the Old Students Association of the School for their philanthropic gesture in restoring the lost glory of their Alma mater

Olabimtan called on other old students Associations and Community Development Associations to emulate the old students of the school

He appealed to the Headteacher and the Pupils of St George’s Anglican Primary School to make the best of the facilities to achieve its essence.

The President of Oke Agbe Progressive Union, Mr Joseph Dahunsi and Engr Bayo Adeniyi of the old Students Association commended their members for their swift responses to rebuild the old building structures

