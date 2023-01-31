Students, orphans, others get scholarship award during Alara’s third coronation

THE people of Ara community in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, recently trooped out to celebrate their monarch, the Alara of Ara kingdom, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windayo on his third coronation anniversary.

The ceremony which attracted the crème de la crème of the society, including traditional rulers, educationists, technocrats, among others from all walks of life organised by the Royal Praise Global Prophetic Outreach, in conjunction with Alara Praise Ministry.

The event was heralded with awards of educational scholarships by a nongovernment organisation (NGO), Human Development Initiatives, to 100 secondary school students, including orphans, widows or people with disability traits in the community and some who could not meet up with their academic challenges.

The organisers who said beneficiaries of the scholarship would enjoy the opportunity till the university level, also distributed school bags, notebooks and other learning tools to secondary school students who attended the occasion.

The traditional ruler thanked God for giving him the strength to surmount the challenges that come across him since he ascended the throne of his forebears.

“I want to thank God for all the graces and benefits we have received from left, right and centre, from government and non-government organisations. One of the biggest sources of water we have today in this community was donated by the Rotary Club during my first coronation.

“We have been able to achieve what WHO describes as the target for water supply for any community and today nobody can walk more than 200 metres before getting a potable water.

“Our schools and maternity centre had been renovated with medical personnel, and we are getting more people to know that health is wealth. I have established a fairly well-equipped centre where we can do life-saving surgery. Our electricity supply has improved a lot are under going with the electricity providers to know how the monthly bill can be reduced,” he added.

In her remarks, the Director, Human Development Initiatives, Mrs. Onasanaye said the NGO chose to assist the vulnerable ones in the society to help them achieve their dreams in life. She appealed to the well-to-do in the society to render assistance to the underprivileged, adding that NGO stands to assist widows, orphans, the downtrodden, among others.

He described Oba Windayo as an outstanding giver to the underprivileged. In their separate remarks, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin and the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama appreciated God in the life of Oba Windayo for dedicating his life to the service of humanity.

They appealed to indigenes of the community within and in the diaspora to always come home and contribute their quota to its development.