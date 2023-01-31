2023 elections: Give students break to allow them vote, Obi tells Nigerian varsities 

“So we are asking that a one week break should be giving as holiday to enable them to go and vote”

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has called on the Nigerian universities to ensure they observe breaks that would provide students the opportunity to return home and vote in the general election in February 25.

He said the students who were home during the registration exercise constitute a block that cannot be ignored in the election process and so the university authorities should make their participation in the election possible.

He said Nigerian students who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming presidential election must be encouraged to perform their constitutional right of electing their leaders.

Mr Obi who also expressed worries over the inability of some Nigerians in a few states, particularly in Lagos state to collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs stated this in a statement issued by the Obi-Datti office.

Obi spoke Monday evening during a meeting with observers from the European Union, Election Observation Mission EU-EOM.

The Labour Party candidate said: ” I am sure INEC will do the right thing. I am sure the universities will give them the break to go and vote. It is important because it is about their future.

“This election is about these young people and I’m sure they will allow them to go and vote. We will continue to mention it to them as we go along.”

On the challenges associated with PVCs collection, he said, “For me now, what is important is ensuring that people collect their PVCs. There are some areas where people are still complaining that they are being denied their PVCs for one reason or the other.

“INEC must give them attention. But I must give INEC credit for extending the date for the collection of PVC but again I urge them to ensure that people collect their PVC. This election is very important to Nigerians.

“It is an existential election. We want all those that have registered to participate.”





The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure who emphasised the role of the Nigerian youth in the Presidential election said, “It is the young ones that bear the brunt of maladministration, so this election is about them.

“When the voter registration was on going, most of the University students were at home and they did their registration at home. Right now they are in School and if they remain in school during the election, it means they will be denied the opportunity to vote.

“So we are asking that a one week break should be giving as holiday to enable them to go and vote. You would have excluded them if they have their PVC and are not in the place where they can use it to vote.

“Generally, the country is insecure. We want the security to improve before and during the election because if security is not guaranteed we may have a situation were legitimate voters may be afraid to come out on the election days to vote. So there must be assurances that security will be beefed up.

“So we need the security agencies, the commander in chief to continuously give the assurances that security will be guaranteed on that day. And also, the security agencies themselves because we have had situations where the security agencies are being used to rig election or create an enabling environment for elections to be manipulated or in some cases facilitate vote buying.”

Earlier, the EU-EOM Chief Observer, Barry Andrews had told the party leaders that their visit was a routine one embarked for the purpose of interacting with leading presidential candidates and other stakeholders in the February 25 presidential election.

He said, “It is part of our work, we are having meetings with all the stakeholders in this very important election here in Nigeria. We have met with important participants including Labour Party today. We also met with APC and PDP candidates. We also met with the minister of foreign affairs earlier today, the vice president , civil society and the media.

“What we are doing is trying to develop a picture of transparency, inclusivity and credibility of the election. And we will report that, two days after the election in a preliminary report in a press conference on the 27th of February.

“We are in the very early stages. We have being meeting and people have a collective sense of deepening the very root of democracy and we think we can play a part but we won’t be making any conclusion until after the election.”