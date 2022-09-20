Ondo govt orders arrest, prosecution of impostors in forest reserves

As part of efforts to boost the economy of the state through agriculture, the Ondo State Government has ordered illegal occupants to vacate its forest reserves across the state in order to rid the reserves of irregularities.

This is just as the state government in conjunction with a human rights group, Active Success and Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) set to flush out all local Chiefs otherwise known as Olus and illegal settlers in the forest reserves.

Speaking on the development, the National President of ASEI, Prince Adewumi Babalola explained that the steps to flush out illegal occupants is to recover the State’s forests from encroachers.

He said the development followed a series of negative reports and allegations against the self-imposed traditional head known as Olus taking undue advantage of wood contractors operating within the forest reserves.

In a letter titled “Authorization to Proceed on Lawful Arrest and Prosecution of Persons Disguising As Traditional Rulers Referred as Olus Within Government Forest Reserves” the state government described the activities of the self-imposed Olus as inimical to the future economic progress and survival of the state.

According to him, the Olus and other impostors have not only impersonated the state government but extorted and milked timber merchants who have been doing legitimate business with the government.

He explained that the Olus in connivance with the illegal settlers were also accused of arrogating to themselves powers to allocate forest reserves to encroachers and collecting illegal fees from them.

He frowned over the situation where genuine timber merchants who refuse to transact business with Olus are being molested and dehumanised to carry out their legal business.

He said the state government is worried by these serious infractions on the rights and privileges of timber contractors in the state, saying some of the timber operators have been attacked severally.

He said the human rights group, Active Success Empowerment Initiative based in Akure, decided to file a petition on behalf of an accredited timber feller, Mr Omoniyi Aro who was allegedly assaulted by some illegal settlers under the instruction of one of the Olus.

In the petition signed by Barrister N.M. Ogungbemi narrated how the victim was attacked, beaten and tied to the tree in the forest at gunpoint, while his logs worth millions of naira were seized and transported to an unknown destination.

The National President of the Human Rights Group, Babalola while commending the favourable disposition of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to the rule of law and speedy dispensation of justice, saying the approval will return sanity to all the sixteen forest reserves in the state.

He, however, assured all the parties involved in the matter that ASEI will carry out the assignment with utmost caution and professionalism.

