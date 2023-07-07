The Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of two out of three suspects who allegedly killed a Naval officer, Ayomide Akingbagbohun, in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state, at Olokuta Correctional center, Akure.

The two suspects; Sambo Ayomide, 20, and Johnson Adeleke, 20, were ordered to be remanded pending the issuance of advice by the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, said there are probable causes to remand the two suspects and admitted the third suspect, Francis Shagari, on bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on June 26, 2023, at about 7:40pm at Idoani in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

According to the Prosecutor, who explained that the defendants killed the Naval officer, Akingbagbohun, 25, by hitting him with iron rod, planks and stone on his head, chest and testicle.

He said the offences contravened Sections 319, 316, 342, the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

However, the plea of the defendants were not taken.

He prayed the court to remand the defendants in Olokuta Correctional Centre to enable him forward their case file to the DPP while the counsel to the defendants, Tolulope Adebiyi, prayed the court to grant bail to the defendants.

She noted that the third defendant,17 year-old Shagari is under age, and should not be tried in adult court, while she also told the court that the second defendant, Sambo, is a sickle cell patient.

She however prayed the court to grant him bail, to allow him access to medical care.

The Chief Magistrate, Al-Yunus, adjourned the case till August 1, for mention.





It will be recalled that the Police in the state on July 4, arraigned the trio; Sambo, Adeleke and Shagari for conspiracy and murder of the Naval officer.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE