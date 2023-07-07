No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed following a renewed cult war between rival groups in Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, the Administrative Headquarters of Etsako West Local Area of Edo.

It was gathered that the victims were killed in different locations during a violent clash between the Black Axe and Supreme Vikings confraternities.

It was learnt that the incident that led to cult killings occurred on Saturday, June 24 when a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member alleged to be a member of the Black Axe confraternity was shot by the rival Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

The corps member, according to sources, was later rushed to the hospital for treatment and had since been discharged.

It was scooped further that in a reprisal attack, a member of Vickings group was reportedly killed around Mr. Biggs in Jattu, Auchi

While three other victims were shot dead around Mechanic Site, Vacchi and Winners Road, all in Auchi.

However, there was a report on Friday morning alleging some lecturers of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to have abandoned invigilation of SPAT Examinations over their alleged involvement in cultism.

But in a quick response, the Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mrs. Adebola Ogunboyowa, debunked the allegations, maintaining that the school ended its SPAT examinations on Friday as students are expected to vacate hall of residence on Saturday.

She said: “The allegation is not true. But in the first place, whatever is happening, maybe the issue of cult clashes, nothing happened in the polytechnic community.

“As I speak to you right now to our Correspondent yesterday), I am in school and nothing is happening within the polytechnic community.

“Whatever is happening outside the polytechnic community because we have surrounding host communities, we have no power over it”, she said.





Attempts to get response from the Edo State Police Command failed as several calls put across to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwanbuzor, were unanswered.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE