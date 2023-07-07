Vice President, External Affairs, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mr Akinteye Babatunde has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to temper justice with mercy over the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result saga involving Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Though Akinteye lauded the leadership of the JAMB under its current Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede for restoring sanity and integrity to the system, he pleaded that the handling of the Mmesoma’s case should not be a case of throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

While noting that punishing Mmesoma was in order, he urged JAMB to review its judgment that includes a three years ban on her, in the interest of not losing a potential inherent in a brilliant chap.

Akinteye, in a statement, expressed belief that Mmesoma would have learned valuable lessons and should not be denied an opportunity to pursue her dreams and a chance to right her wrong.

Akinteye said: “In previous times, deceptive individuals have been able to walk away with these corrupt deeds as a result of the inconsistency of the system, but under the leadership of the current Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, sanity has been restored to the system.

“The examination process has been transparent and credible without fault, and we do commend Professor Is-haq Oloyede for the timely reform and for holding firm to the integrity of the board.

The office of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) National Vice-president External Affairs, craves the indulgence of the board and its leadership to temper justice with mercy regardless of how bad the recent saga orchestrated by Ms. Ejikeme might have caused and cost the board.

“Taking her out however would destroy her and her brilliance is an asset that should not be put to loss.

“Certainly, the individual involved has learned valuable lessons but we as a society should not deny the young lad an opportunity to pursue her dreams and a chance to right the wrong.

“She is young and naive, her desperation to become the best consumed her, and as such we plead to your magnanimous leadership to review the judgment of banning her from taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and exempting her from gaining admission to any institution of her choice.

“Consequently, we do hope the board will sit and review its judgment.





“We also appeal to the entire student society to desist from such acts of corruption, there is honour in striving to become the best in the best appropriate way.

“We also implore the society at large to indulge the board to making sure that any individual involved in this act in times to come be brought to book.”

