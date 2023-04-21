Vehicular movement in and out of Ondo town was on Friday disrupted for hours as protesting students of Adeyemi College of Education blocked the busy Ondo/Ore road over the refusal of the school management to meet their demands on water and electricity in the campus.

The protesting students who converged on the road and moved to the streets of Ondo, halting vehicular movement for hours, accused the institution’s management of not sensitive to the welfare of the students.

Many of the students came out with empty buckets and other items, using them to block the highway to show the lack of water in their hostels.

They vowed to continue the protest until the school’s management find problems of water scarcity and lack of electricity in the campus.

According to the students, the management turned deaf ears to all the pleas by the students leadership, saying they were treated unfairly despite the huge levies being collected from them.

The students who barricaded the popular road lamented the insensitivity of the management on issues and welfare of the student.

They said several meetings and consultations had been held with the school authorities but no action has been taken so far.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the students who identified herself as Tomilola, said “the management has refused to respond to our demands.

“They have failed to attend to our welfare, no water, no electricity and this is becoming unbearable.”

Motorists traveling through the town had to take alternative routes out of the Ondo town to continue their journey.

Men of the Nigeria Police were seen at the scene of the protest to avoid possible breakdown of law and order.





While speaking, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Oluseto Olatuyi said the school management is working on the issues raised by the students.

Olatuyi assured that “all the issued raised by the students will be addressed soon.”

