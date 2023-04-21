The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, said it has arrested a 38-year-old man identified as Ayodeji for defrauding a shop owner of N160,000 with fake transfer.

The spokesman of the Command, Tolulope Afolabi, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, said the suspect was arrested alongside five other suspects by operatives of the corps in the state.

He explained that Ayodeji visited a popular phone shop in the state capital to purchase phone worth N160,000 but purportedly made a fake money transfer to the owner of the shop.

He said, “The suspect purchased a iphone XR at a phone shop near Osekita in Ado Ekiti with a fake alert of one hundred and sixty naira to the shop owner through a non existing account. The suspect left the shop with the assurance that he had paid for the phone he purchased.

“The shop owner who did not see the alert for days contacted the suspect through phone calls which he did not respond to. He later blocked the seller’s number and cut the shop owner off from reaching him. The Counter Terrorism Unit of the Command went ahead and tracked the suspect and later arrested him in Akure, Ondo State.”

The NSCDC PRO added that “other suspects were arrested for the drug related offences and conspiracy.They were caught where they are selling and using substances suspected to be Colorado and ice.

“The suspects were arrested along Afao road where some of them are residing . Other suspects were arrested in the same axis where they have been engaging in the illicit business.”

He revealed that the suspects would soon be charged to court after completion of investigations, ” to discourage other youths from engaging in drug abuse, fraud and stealing.”

He quoted the commandant, John Fayemi to have advised parents to look after their wards, saying, “youths are the future of Nigeria and we need to correct some of them who are engaging in illicit act that can jeopardize their future and constitute nuisance to the society.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE