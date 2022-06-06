Ondo attacks: Activities grounded in Owo, as Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Amosu, others visit Ondo

The aftermath of the attack on the St Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa area of Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, by suspected bandits, commercial and social activities were paralyzed in the ancient town on Monday.

Most shops around the commercial area of the town, especially the ever-busy traditional market, were closed, just as few vehicles were seen on the roads.

Residents and families of the victims also besieged the Federal Medical Center, Owo, to see the victims of the attack, while most of them were prevented from entering the ward, especially the Emergency unit and the Children’s ward.

Some of the victims are also said to be receiving treatment at the St. Louis Catholic Hospital while those who lost their lives have been deposited in morgues

Most fruit sellers who are of northern extraction did not open for business as all shops within the premises close to the palace of Olowo of Owo were closed down and fear of reprisal attack.

Meanwhile, four Presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which included the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and the former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosu, paid condolence visit to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday.





Prof. Osinbajo who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, condemned the attack, described it as barbaric and said

“One is almost completely speechless because looking at the extent of the tragedy that took place here on Sunday, the evil is almost unspeakable.

“It is a horrible thing indeed. That person will gather on a Sunday morning for worship and then be confronted by this sort of heinous and barbaric murder. I think it is just terrible.

“I’m here on behalf of the President as well as the government to express our sincere condolence first to the church and then to the people of Owo and to the people of Ondo State.

“This is a horrible tragedy. I do not think that anyone will wish even their worst adversaries. It is also a time to reflect deeply on the questions of our relationship with each other, I think that is one of the things that has happened here. Everybody has condemned it.

“It is a sore in the heart of every Nigerian. Those who perpetrated this do not represent us in any way. These are animals who have behaved in a manner that should ordinarily shock even the most depraved of human beings.

“All of us who are here are being encouraged by the courage of the priesthood here and the members of the congregation have shown as well as this community. They are the ones who define us, their attitude of peace and calm and approaching this with fortitude and calmness.

“I truly think that they are the ones who represent who we are as Nigerians. As you know the President has already ordered a full investigation of this crime. I assure you that those who perpetrated this will be fished out and try will pay.”

The Chairman of Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Fayemi, who came with Senator Amosu, said they had to leave Abuja the venue of the ongoing Presidential Primaries of the APC to Ondo for the condolence visit.

Fayemi who also visited the Bishop of the Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade, with the governor, Akeredolu, Fayemi described the ugly attack as least expected and announced the sum of N50 million to the church on behalf of the NGF

He said “It is a serious and unusual attack on the people who can’t go out and farm or worship God in peace. We are all shocked. Just like governor Akeredolu said, these people shall not go unpunished.

“They will be hunted down and brought to book. But this can not save the lives that have been lost or save the wounded from discomfort.

“As leaders of the people, we will redouble our efforts. This is happening across the county and we are concerned. We know how troubled you will be. And we know that this is something that troubles our minds.

“For now, the government at the state and federal levels are working to bring the perpetrators to book. My colleagues in the Governors forum have asked me to donate N50 million to the Catholic Church to ameliorate the condition of the families of the victims. This is a crime against humanity.”

Responding, Bishop Jude Arogundade, who described the attack as evil urged the governors to ensure that those behind the killing and their sponsors were brought to book.

“I appreciate your coming and comment. How did we get here? Have we lost our minds and humanity? Even in a war situations, nobody kills children and women. Nobody attacks the church.

“I am calling on you the leaders of the country, I think we need to talk and we need to be frank with each other. This can not happen without the backing of some powerful people. Those behind this no matter how powerful they are must be brought to book.

“How are we presenting ourselves as primitive. Ondo state doesn’t deserve this. Humanity doesn’t deserve this. This doesn’t present as well. People are laughing at us.” Arogundade said

At the palace of Olowo of Owo, Fayemi commiserated with the people of Owo and the Olowo over the ugly incident and said “Our people are traumatized. The entire governors asked me to deliver their condolences to you and the entire Owo. We are all still in shock.

“This is not an attack on Owo or Ondo state. It is an attack on all of us. We must restore our pride. So that our people can feel safe again. We need to restore our country to sanity, to safety.” He said.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye said the perpetrators of the ugly attack wanted to make a statement and said the Federal Government needs to be proactive, saying “Our forest here in Owo, in Yoruba land has been invaded. Our farmers can’t go to farms again. Those in our forest illegally must be flushed out.”

Tinubu who visited the scene of the attack during his visit promised to work with Akeredolu to bring succour to the victims of the Owo massacre, with a promise to donate N50m to the victims and another N25 million to the Owo Catholic Church.

Expressing sadness over the tragic incident, Tinubu noted that the southwest had never witnessed such an attack of such magnitude saying it was horrendous and calling on Federal and state governments to work together to strengthen the security around the country.

He said “seeing this, is dastardly enough. There is no human being that will not be touched deeply. For me, I’m about contesting the election, I’m in the heart of it. In fact, today is a very important activity. But it is very hard to hear this type of devilish act and impact on the people and not come to see, evaluate it and see what we can do in future.

“This is bad enough. Innocent children are rendered orphans and elderly innocent people became victims of sudden attacks and sudden death.

“We have to be rigorous in our investigation, we have to check thoroughly. We have to ensure that rehabilitation and compensation of those who are victims as well as rehabilitation and repair of part of the church.

“And the reward for information that can lead to the arrest and apprehension of anybody involve, so that there will be a big lesson learnt from this, encouraged the police to do a lot of search and investigation.

“This one must not let go easily so that those who participated or masterminded the situation will never live to those this type of thing again. It is very sad.”

Akeredolu appreciated Tinubu for finding time to visit the state, with less than 24 hours to the APC convention, and however, promised to bring the assailants to book for justice.

Others on the entourage of the APC leader include former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of TETFUND, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Nuhu Ribadu and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro.

However, Christians under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) in Owo, protested against the killing of dozens of Christians at the St.Francis Catholic church, describing the attack as ungodly and a threat to the security of the state and Nigeria.

Armed with placards, the protesters who marched to the Palace of Olowo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye to commiserate with him on the ugly incident called for the arrest of the assailants.

The Chairman of CAN in the state, Anslem Ologunowa, who condemned the attack also described the attack as barbaric, appealing to the government to beef up security in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has also lent his voice against the attack by the bandits, describing the unprovocative attack as barbaric and highly traumatizing.

Oba Aladetoyinbo noted that the attack had left the ancient city of Owo in unquantifiable pain and agony.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeyeye Michael, Oba Aladetoyinbo said that the massacre of innocent and law-abiding worshippers including women and children was the height of crime against God and humanity.

“It is so sad that there is no sanctity and respect for human lives by these assailants who killed innocent souls who have gathered to worship God and also pray for our dear nation.

“This is sad for us in Ondo State and the hearts of all the traditional Rulers and good people of the sunshine state is heavy over this ugly incident and our heartfelt condolence and prayers are with the family of those who lost their loved ones in this barbaric attack,” the monarch said.

The monarch urged the security agencies to go after the attackers and bring them to justice for sins against humanity, saying the traditional rulers in the state will continue to support the government in ensuring that the state is rid of all criminal elements.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, said the attack has thrown the entire city and state into total confusion over the killing of innocent people in cold blood.

“The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, condemned the attack in which more than fifty persons including women and children were killed, saying “It is very sad that, human lives mean very little to those whose business it is to provide security for lives and properties in our country.

“A situation where everybody lives in fear of being kidnapped or even killed in this senseless manner should be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Muhammadu Buhari led APC government. We cannot continue to live like this as a people.

“Our party commiserates with families of the victims of this attack, the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye 111 and all Ondo State people who are traumatised by this killing.

“We also urge the security agencies to up their game to be more proactive than allowing this kind of calamity to strike before promises of tracking down the culprits.

“It is unacceptable for worshippers to be mowed down in a Church. The perpetrators must certainly be animals just in human skin. It is sacrilegious.

Also, PDP senatorial candidate for Ondo North senatorial district, Adetokunbo Modupe, condemned the invasion of the Owo church and the killing of innocent worshippers.

Modupe in a press statement by his Head of Media and Public Communications Wale Obanigba said the attack on innocent worshipers at the heart of Owo town calls for concern of critical stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people.

He said, “the primary responsibility of government is the security and welfare of the people, therefore, it is a general failure of government when such cannot be guaranteed.

“The reoccurring events of killings and kidnapping of people in the heart of Owo town in recent time is an indication of the near collapse of our security architecture, and I, therefore, call on relevant security agency and government at all levels to rejig the security architecture for better performance”.

He urges the security agency to hunt down the perpetrators of this dastardly act and commiserated with the Catholic church of Owo and the families of the victims of this sad incident.

