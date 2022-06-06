Ooni says Owo massacre targeted at turning Yorubaland into war zone

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday, condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, Ondo State where many people lost their lives and scores got injured on Sunday, describing the act as barbaric and callous.

The traditional ruler, in a statement, described the act as a gruesome massacre dastardly targeted at turning Yorubaland into a war zone, adding that Yoruba people have the capacity to defend themselves even though they are peace-loving.

In the statement signed by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, Ogunwusi warned against a plan by the group of bloodsucking enemies of God who had vowed to destabilise the South-West region to desist from the inhuman act.

“We should all be reminded that yesterday Sunday 6th of June made it exactly one year when an invading gang of killer herdsmen killed at least over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government of Oyo State on Saturday night, leaving several houses, the palace of the Asigangan and a popular petroleum station were burnt in the attack when people were asleep. Exactly a year ago!” Ooni said.

The Ooni who is the co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), explained that there have been reports that some criminals are currently working to invade to wreak havoc in the Yorubaland like the one that just happened in Owo yesterday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“When calamities like this befall us without a single trace, the interpretation is that the intelligence unit of our country’s security architecture is probably faulty or completely missing.

“However, we the descendants of Oduduwa cannot be overrun in our own home as we are prepared and ready to defend ourselves against external invaders.

“Rather than discouraging us, this will rather strengthen us, especially in our resolve to deploy manpower, resources and technology towards the protection of lives and properties.”

“The six governors across the southwest region and their brothers nationwide as well as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, to live up to their oaths of securing Nigerians and ensuring safety for the citizenry,” the Ooni said.

The Ooni, however, commiserated with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the entire Owo kingdom, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Government, the people of Owo, the Priest and parishioners of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, families of all the victims, and the entire people of Ondo State over the tragic and senseless killings.