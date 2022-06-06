Consensus candidate: Aggrieved NWC members reject Lawan, say Adamu on his own

Certain national officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s announcement of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

The national officers who spoke with newsmen said the adoption of the Senate President as a consensus candidate was never discussed at the meeting of the National Working Committee.

National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Mohammed Argungu, who addressed newsmen said the position taken by the APC National Chairman was contrary to the weekend resolution of Northern Governors who strongly recommend that power should shift to the South.

Argungu was flanked by Isaac Kekemeke and Victor Giadom, national vice Chairman, South West and South-South, respectively.

Details later…

