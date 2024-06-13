Following the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, the chairman, Chicago, United States of America Branch of APC, Hon. Olawale Ebietomiye has called on members of the party to embrace peace and work towards the victory of the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the forthcoming governorship poll.

The APC chieftain in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday urged members of the party including aspirants who contested the last primaries to forget about the past and work to deliver victory for the party.

He commended Governor Aiyedatiwa who emerged as the party’s candidate for the November 16 election for extending hands of fellowship to all aggrieved, adding that the decision of the aspirants to embrace his candidature is a testament to his unique leadership qualities.

Ebietomiye from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state noted that the Aiyedatiwa’s interventions in the last six months have rekindled people’s hope in the APC to offer quality and good governance to the citizens.

He expressed optimism in the candidacy of the governor to deliver victory for the APC, noting that his achievements across major sectors of the economy are visible across all the 18 LGAs in the state.

According to him, “As APC members in the diaspora, we are following events at home since the primary of the party in April and we want to state that members should embrace peace to achieve victory for our party.

“No doubt, there might be some members who were aggrieved over the outcome of the party’s primary, but we should all look towards the bigger picture which is the November election.

“Let’s embrace ourselves and be united in the interest of the APC. It is an atmosphere of peace and unity that we can achieve all our objectives as members and a political party.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is a peace-loving leader who believes in the spirit of togetherness and he deserves all the needed support at this period from us in discharging his duties for the benefit of all in the state.”

He called on the people of the state to keep faith with the governor in his quest to develop the state through his people’s centred policies and programmes.

