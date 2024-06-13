Justice S. B. Bawa of the High Court of Justice of Nasarawa State, who issued the order, also extended it to a staff member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ms. Asabe Waziri, the Commissioner of Police in FCT, and the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCID, Aina Emmanuel.

The plaintiff, Abeh Signatures, listed Waziri, the IGP, DSS, CP FCT, and CP FCID as the 1st to 5th defendants in its suit over the purchase of two flats in the property.

Justice Bawa, after listening to counsel for Abeh Signatures, Barrister D. I. Oguamdinma, held that, “leave is hereby granted to the applicant restraining the 2nd to 4th Respondents either through their agents and officers to stay further action to wit-maintain status quo ante bellum in respect of the subject matter of the suit in relation to the Applicant until the determination of Motion on Notice.

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant restraining the 2nd to 5th Respondents jointly and severally from further inviting, arresting, and detaining the Applicant’s Directors, staff, and workers on the subject matter of this suit pending the determination of Motion on Notice.”

The court scheduled the hearing of the case for 3rd July 2024.

Recall that Asabe Waziri, a staff member of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has been in a serious dispute with Abeh Signatures apartment, a property company that declined to sell its flat to her.