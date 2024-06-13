In his continued efforts aimed at improving the welfare of the Civil Servants, Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has directed the immediate payment of N10,000:00 to all categories of Civil Servants in both the State and Local Government Areas, as Wage Award.

The gesture will provide additional resources to civil servants to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in high spirits in the wake of the unpalatable economic situation generally.

The State Head of Civil Service, Yahuza Haruna commended the Governor for his support to the State workforce making them work with ease.

He urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties to improve and consolidate the gains made so far as contained in a statement signed by Barr. Mohammed Sani Umar, Permanent Secretary, Establishment.

