Ondo 2020: Govs, APC chieftains defy rain, flag off Akeredolu’s campaign

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday defied heavy downpour and waited for over three hours in the rain to flag off its campaign for the second term reelection of governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The event which took place at the Akure sports stadium, at the state capital was witnessed by state governors, deputy governors, ministers and other leaders of the party from across the country.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja handed the party’s flag to Akeredolu in Abuja as the party standard-bearer in the election.

At the flag-off, Tobe state governor and caretaker chairman of APC, Mai-mala Buni said the party is confident of victory and will perform better than the current administration in the state.

He said the party had in 2016, promised the people of the state unprecedented development, saying APC and Akeredolu had fulfilled this promise and solicited for the support of the people to consolidate on these promises in order to turn the state around positively.

Buni said the people of the state must not allow anyone to truncate the developmental stride of the Akeredolu administration.

He expressed confidence that the party would win the election in October, saying the party remained united more than ever to win the election.

Some of the governors who attended the event include, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state, Governor and Chairman, APC Governor’s Forum, Chairman Ondo APC National Campaign Council and governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu

Others include the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AdulRasak, governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Sani Bello of Niger State, and the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief David Onoja.

Others include Ministers for Transportations, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other notable leaders were also at the event.

The chairman of the National campaign council, Sanwoolu said the governor has performed creditably well and deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He said the party will continue to take the welfare of the people very seriously, saying Akeredolu has done the party proud with his Midas touch across the state.

Governor Fayemi said Akeredolu projects are scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state with unique and deliberate qualities.

He said the people of the state are known for their sophisticated political culture, adding that they will always value excellence that Akeredolu represents.

Governor Akeredolu said he was prepared to do more than his administration has recorded in the last three and a half years in office.

Akeredolu warned the people against associating with people who will come to ruin the gains that have been entrenched in the last three and a half years across the state.

