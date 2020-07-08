Sokoto State Government has announced the discharge of another 10 patients from its various isolation centres in the state.

The patients were discharged on Wednesday after they have fully recovered from coronavirus.

This is according to the information displayed on the official Twitter handle of the state ministry of health on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of discharged patients so far in the state has now moved up to 135 from the initial 125, with the active case in the state remains two.

The total number of casualties recorded so far in the state remains 16, while the total pending case being expected stands at two.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has urged residents to always abide by all the regulations of the health care workers to avoid being a victim of the virus.

