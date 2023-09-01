NIGERIA is a country blessed with a large population, about 200 million people. The country is also blessed with a vast landmass and natural deposits. These attributes and its international influence made it to be popularly regarded as the Giant of Africa. In the past, Nigeria was highly regarded for its stream of income which was mainly from agricultural activities which availed the country with abundant food and exports. Today, the country formerly known for its sufficiency and exportation of foodstuffs is now struggling to feed itself. Some major decisions took us to this dwindling state, and the state of the nation has drawn the attention of the government. On 14th July 2023, the Bola Tinubu-led government came up with a policy to regulate food prices in the country in order to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. Security, food price regulation, release of fertilizers to farmers, among others, were parts of the policy.

However, if we are to properly deal with food scarcity, we must revisit history to check what the country did during its agricultural exploits which led to such food sufficiency level. According to Cash2crop.com, before the takeover of Nigeria by the colonial masters, Nigeria was sufficient in food despite the fact that farmers had no governmental incentives and had little technological advancement compared to what we have today.Subsidies and modern farming tools were not available, yet they produced enough food. Why are we now taking incentives like subsidized price of farm equipment and loans to be our major reasons for the setback in food sufficiency? Our progenitors were not even in an organized setting like ours, yet the elders and the youth were skilled enough to produced what they fed on.

Moreover, the capture of Lagos in 1861 and later the whole of Nigeria by colonial masters brought some changes in agricultural activities. The colonial masters de-emphasised the cultivation of food crops. They promoted cash crops which led to agricultural boom. Nigeria prospered in agricultural activities which served as their major source ofsustenance. Some of the long lasting constructions we have today were done with the income that accrued from those activities. However, there is something significant that characterised that era–security of lives and properties. In those days, there were no issues of insecurity like we have today. Farmers were not threatened. They could go anywhere to do their farming activities without fear. Despite the low advancement they had in terms of improved crop varieties, mechanization and chemicals, they were able to produce enough for their feeding because the environment was safe. The switch from subsistence to commercial farming introduced food scarcity in Nigeria. The colonial government discouraged the cultivation of food crops for their selfish interests. This led to gradual scarcity of food crops. There are people who may want to argue that it was not only the safer environment that led to agricultural boom in the colonial era and post-independence era but the introduction of the Colonial Welfare Act in 1940s and later the use of pest control. However, today, the government provides subsidies, modern technologies, high level of literacy and research institutes to bolster food sufficiency and trained personnel are undermined today just because the environment is not safe. Insecurity is our major problem.

Many Nigerians who do not rely on the government to meet their basic needs now rely on government poverty alleviation programmes to survive. Recently, it was reported that killings had resumed in Maiduguri, Borno State. Scores of people were slaughtered while doing their farming activities. People that were once self-dependent are now refugees. Many citizens have abandoned their fertile farmlands for fear of the unknown. I believe that Nigerians are not lazy but conditions have made them to look lazy. To ensure food security, priority should be given to the security of the lives and properties of farmers, as kidnappers abduct them even in farmlands. If the nation wants to get out of this mess, the government has to provide adequate security all over the country and place emphasis on the production of food crops. I believe if that is done, Nigeria will get back to its glory days.