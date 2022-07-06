Court throws out N1.7bn EFCC case against businessman, housing company

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has struck out a 10 – count charge bordering on N1.7 billion theft and issuance of dud cheque preferred against a businessman, Edward Akinlade and his company, Suru Homes Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). 

Reprieve came Akinlade’s way as the court threw out the criminal charges filed against him and his company, following a letter of withdrawal exhibited before the court by his lead counsel, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN) 

The anti-graft agency had arraigned Akinlade alongside his company, on alleged theft and issuance of dud cheques and he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The letter of withdrawal was earlier tendered to court on June 17, by the defence counsel to herald amicable resolution of the matter in court. 

Mr Pedro (SAN) had informed the court  of a pending application asking the court to strike out the case based on a letter of withdrawal by Fidelity Bank, the complainant in the suit.

“The copy of the letter has been filed before the court and same has been served on the EFCC. I rely on section 261 of ACJL of Lagos State and section 355 of ACJA that the defendant should be discharged.

“To also confirm the position my lord, we have a representative of the bank, Mr Chukwuebuka Nweka,” Lawal said.

Nweka, a representative of the bank, confirmed to the court that the parties had settled and written to the EFCC over the dispute resolutions and asked the commission to withdraw charges against the defendant.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Temitope Banjo, however, told the court that the commission was not carried along with the resolution.

“Pursuant to the complaint, EFCC carried out an investigation and it is quite unfortunate that we were not carried along with the resolution.

“I do not have the authority to withdraw the charges, i am leaving it at the discretion of the court,” Banjo said.

The EFCC counsel, however, confirmed to the court that it was on record that the head of the commission, head of legal and himself had a copy of the letter of withdrawal.

Justice Taiwo, in her ruling, said taking a decision on the issue in line with a letter dated June 1,“ titled: ‘Terms of Settlement,’ formerly initiated by the complainant to settle with the defendant, was at the discretion of the court and not that of the EFCC .


ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Justice Taiwo added that “the prosecution counsel has informed the court that he is not aware of the resolution of this matter despite being copied with the letter of authority of withdrawal from the complainant and that he did not concede to the withdrawal of this case.

“He said he did not have the authority of his office to withdraw the case. However, on the authority of FRN v Onnogen, the Supreme Court held that the complainant can withdraw his matter in any case that is not criminal such as murder and armed robbery without the consent of the state or EFCC as the case may be.

“This is a civil case of stealing and issuance of dud cheque. In the light of the foregoing, I hereby strike out this case and the defendant is accordingly discharged,” the court ruled.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha gets court’s permission to travel abroad for medical…

Latest News

2023: Yahaya Bello’s group to collapse into Tinubu’s structures

Latest News

Hajj: Saudi Arabia grants Nigeria landing extension till Thursday 

Latest News

Prison attack: NSA, defence minister, security chiefs visit Kuje 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More