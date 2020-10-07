On ban of SARS

I must commend the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu for taking a bold step in announcing the ban of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other unlawful acts of those supposed to protect the citizens but are using their position and uniforms to harass and intimidate people.

The abuse of human rights has become the order of the day by SARS operatives and I wonder if they believe they have or respect the order of their boss because some of them still go patrolling after previous bans were announced.

On the issue of roadblocks, I remember vividly a past IGP also banned roadblocks across the country but all to no avail and you heard some of the police officers saying the ban won’t last and it didn’t last. They are not above the law and must respect the laws of our land.

My candid advice to the Inspector General of Police is to walk his talk so that his name will be written in gold that he banned SARS due to their unlawful act and the way they maltreat the people. Is Nigeria not our country again? They see themselves as superior to others forgetting that people only respect their uniforms.

Oloyo Toyin,

Lagos

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: We’II Deal With Those Planning To Disrupt Ondo Election ― Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Leye Oyebade has sounded a note of warning to political thugs planning to disrupt the peace of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying the police would deal with anyone or group of people found culpable.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.