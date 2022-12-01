Omo-Agege condemns internet frauds, vows to harness creative energies of Delta youths

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condemned advanced free fraud, also known as 419 or ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ among some youths in the state.

To arrest the trend, he said youths toeing such ignoble path would be discouraged and retrained into tech savvy nerds spearheaded by his government.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Owa-Ekei, in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, Senator Omo-Agege debunked sponsored news reports that he had said he would “work with “yahoo boys,” when elected governor of the state.

He explained that no one is happy with the state of unemployment youths in Delta State are confronted with, therefore, his government will give priority to youth unemployment and empowerment issues.

“What we said was that we will set up a tech hub in Delta State that will be funded by the state government to harness the creative ingenuity of our youths for entrepreneurship and revenue generation for the state, while creating employment opportunities for those youths,” he said.

Speaking further, Omo-Agege also dismissed the rumour that he would abandon projects, if any, in Ika North, that were being executed by Okowa, saying: “we will be fair, equitable and just to all. Whatever is due to the Owa nation they will get from my administration. So fear not.”

Hon Samuel Elene Kerri, Chairman of the APC in Ika North East, while welcoming the party’s campaign train to the community, assured Omo-Agege that he will be happy with results that will come from the 14 wards of the local government area at the 2023 elections.

“The crowd that came to welcome you is an indication that APC has come to stay in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s local government area. We collectively voted for somebody we thought is our brother. They told us that the seat of the governor was like an elephant that could feed everybody satisfactorily. But with Okowa as governor, the worth of the office of governor has been reduced to the value of a cricket.

“Your Excellency, please remember us when you become the governor of Delta State because the man we thought will represent us betrayed us. He did not only betray the South-South and the whole of southern Nigeria, he also betrayed his own people.

“We have found him to be a trickster and betrayer and so we have rejected him. Please, do not use the bad character of our brother, Okowa, to judge us. We have rejected him.”

Hon. Kerri adjudged the performance of Omo-Agege as Senator to be satisfactory and impactful on people beyond Delta central senatorial district.

” For your satisfactory performance we are grateful and will support you. We cannot leave you to support Sheriff Oborevwori, a man whose true identity is yet to be resolved.”

Also speaking, Hon Victor Odiase, a former candidate for the Ika North East local council election revealed that “Okowa frustrated me from

becoming the local government council Chairman, but today he has brought his own daughter to become member of the House of Assembly.

“Our people are very hungry, the only job they do here is Okada riding. There are no industries. Ika North is a center of commerce, we have a railway station and we are close to the sea. What stopped our brother, Governor Okowa from opening up Ika? We believe that you will be the next governor, please do not forget to come to our aid.”





Pleading with people of Ika North to be patient until the government of Senator Omo-Agege is ushered in, Evang Moses Kamaya, DG to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Campaign Organization said the name of Okowa is allegedly synonymous with betrayal.

He added that in the whole of Ika North East, the only community that is managing to benefit something is Owa-Alero and hence, sued for patience until Omo-Agege becomes governor.

State party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, in his remarks, said under Okowa, so many government parastatals and institutions in Delta State have died, including the PDP both in Delta State and at the national level.

The campaign train also visited Ute-Okpu and Umunede where the people were urged to vote for all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

At Ute-Okpu, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege commissioned two Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, projects: the 2km Ute-Ukpu Road in Ika North East and the construction of Dunkwu Street and the installation of solar lights in Idiegwu, Ute-Ukpu.

