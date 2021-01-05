Oluyole communities get transformers to boost power supply

Three communities in Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State; Orelope Isale-Alfa; Papa Eleye and Irepodun, Abey Technical, Liberty Academy Road have gotten the donation of 300KVA transformers each to boost power supply to the communities.

The transformers which are already installed were facilitated by a member of the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, as part of her commitment on electrification and in fulfilment of her vow that Oluyole constituency would witness more developments from the Federal Government.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs said, “in fulfilment of my commitment to my constituency, the good people of Orelope Isale-Afla General Community, Papa Eleye and Irepodun, Abey Technical, Liberty Academy Road Communities joined the transformer beneficiary list, by taking delivery of new transformers for their respective communities.”

Speaking during the installation exercise, Honourable Akande-Sadipe, represented by her aide, Engr. Kunle Fadiran assured her constituents that more infrastructural projects, youth empowerment programmes, job opportunities, among others, would be facilitated to the communities under her representation.

Meanwhile, residents of the communities have applauded the lawmaker on the projects and tasked her not to relent in bringing more projects to the communities.

The Chairman Orelope Isale-Alfa General Community, Alhaji Adebisi Dauda, while speaking during the installation exercise, expressed happiness regarding the transformers and expressed confidence that the lawmaker has impacted the communities.

He explained that the community has been in darkness for some time as all efforts made by people of the community were futile. He, therefore, thanked the lawmaker, on behalf of the residents of Isale Alfa General Community, for coming to their aid and prayed she would never walk in darkness.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…