The frequent skirmishes between governors and their deputies in Nigeria which reflect in the reality that the number two position is merely a spare tyre role will be on the front burner at this month’s edition of Boiling Point Arena, an interview discourse on governance and nation building.

The online interview discourse which commands large global audience is slated for Sunday, January 14, 2024, is the 15th in the series since the current affairs programme started in November 2022.

Expected on the podium as guest speakers are Prof Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, erstwhile Ekiti State Deputy Governor under former Governor Ayo Fayose, and a Media Icon, Dr Niran Malaolu who was former Information Commissioner in Ogun State.

Prof Olusola-Eleka who served as Deputy Governor between 2014 and 2018 later contested the governorship election as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate and has had a brilliant career as a university lecturer spanning three decades.

For his part, Dr Malaolu, a veteran journalist, was a newspaper Editor in the hey days of the Military during the Abacha Era. He presently oversees the Rockcity 101.9FM, Abeokuta, which he established and became the first to own a private radio station in Ogun State.

Boiling Point Arena will hold via Zoom on Sunday and will be transmitted live by an Abeokuta-based radio station, Sweet 107.1FM, for the two hour duration from 8pm to 10pm.

The once-in-a-month current affairs programme is the brainchild of the Initiator and Convener, Dr Ayo Arowojolu, a Media Professional with 34 years multi-varied work career experience spanning the media, banking and education sectors.

This edition is titled: “The Relationship Between Roles of Governor and Deputy Governor in Nigeria’s Constitution – Rethinking The Conundrum in the States”

Both Prof Olusola-Eleka and Dr Malaolu are expected to offer insightful perspectives on what the spirit behind the constitution envisaged as the proper relationship between Governors and their Deputies and what obtains in other climes.

The duo are also expected to dissect the gradual decline of constitutional democracy in Nigeria and in particular revisit the Ondo State Conundrum which pitched the deceased former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu against his erstwhile Deputy who has now transited to the position of Governor of the state.

Penciled as keynote Speaker at the interview session is one of Nigeria’s foremost monarchs, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof Saka Matemilola, in his capacity as Chairman, Boiling Point Council of Royals and Elders.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Organizing Committee for the programme, Mr Eddy Ademosu, one of Nigeria’s notable Public Relations Icon, the interview discourse will in particular point the way forward for the country in furtherance of constitutional democracy.

Mr Ademosu commended the Board and Management of Sweet FM, chaired by the Promoter, Senator Olugbenga Obadara for identifying with worthy causes through partnering with the Boiling Point platform to widen the audience reach through its terrestrial and online channels

Boiling Point, a news and general interest platform, comprises an array of eminent personalities including over 300 professors, technocrats, industry leaders, High Court Justices, traditional rulers, security top shots, media professionals and several others.

