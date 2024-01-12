Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State says his administration is now more focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Nwifuru who was reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court which upheld his election on Friday, said equity, justice and fairness have prevailed.

Nwifuru through his Chief Press Secretary Dr Monday Uzor, said the judgment calls for not only jubilation but celebration because it has brought an attempt to truncate the wishes of the people.

He commended the nation’s judiciary for its sincerity and unbiased stance in the dispensation of justice. and also the All Progressive Congress, and his campaign council the divine mandate campaign organisation, for galvanising support that led to his victory at the polls.

“Today is a historic day in our dear State. It is a day when light overtook darkness, it is a day we are victorious over the Supreme Court Judgement that finally upheld the populist mandate freely given to us by you.

“The judgement which was delivered by the erudite judges has finally nailed the protracted legal battle challenging the sincerity of purpose, courage of conviction, equity, fairness and justice —the fulcrum that our coming to power hinged.

“It is a win for all of us who vehemently opposed the mercantilist politics that nearly serrated our shared vision as a people. And so, I congratulate you.

“The People’s Charter of Needs which integrates the urgent needs of our people would have been truncated if not for your fervency in supplications to God Almighty for the judiciary to defend democratic ethos.

“As we have survived their legal onslaughts, we are now more than conquerors, with a renewed verve to deliver the mandate you freely gave.

“We are convinced that never again shall division against our shared norms and common ancestry rear its ugly head,” the governor said.

Governor Nwifuru however assured that he will remain magnanimous in his resolve to carry everybody along irrespective of party affiliations and enjoined his opponents to join hands with him in his administration’s drive to build a more virile state.

On his part, Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Stanley Emegha hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, describing it as an affirmation of the people’s popular choice at the polls.

Emegha promised that the victory would spur the governor and that the APC would continue to live up to the expectations of the people.

He also urged the opponents of the governor and all opposition elements to close ranks with the governor to develop the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE