In a week-long event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite, visited many companies, starting from Lagos to Ogun State, expressing the support of the government for the growth of the manufacturing sector in the country.

Anite’s tour of industries underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering the private sector as a key driver for job creation and economic development.

In Ogun State, the tour began with a strategic meeting with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, where the minister emphasised the federal government’s support for the state, highlighting the importance of gathering feedback to enhance nationwide industrialisation.

She also visited leading industrial entities, including the TGI Group, African Foundries Limited, and Land Craft Industries Limited, underscoring the significance of the steel industry as a cornerstone for economic growth.

While at Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, Anite commissioned the new factory extension for West African Cubes (WACUB) Limited, noting that “this project will significantly increase GDP and create jobs for citizens in the country.

At African Foundries Limited and Land Craft Industries Limited, the minister encouraged collaboration among local entrepreneurs to address infrastructural and security challenges, promising federal support to mitigate other impediments.

The tour’s third day featured a visit to Beloxxi Industries. There, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite was impressed by the youth development programmes.

“We need to encourage manufacturers to do the same (youth programmes), as it goes a long way to stem many vices we see young people getting involved in.”

The minister’s itinerary also included stops at major food industry players such as Unilever Plc in Agbara, GreenTech Industries Limited, and GB Africa GB Foods Manufacturing Nigeria Limited.

She listened attentively to their challenges and reassured them of the government’s dedication to economic growth and job creation.

Concluding her tour, Anite expressed gratitude to the companies she visited, acknowledging their challenges and reaffirming her commitment to sector-wide growth.

“We are very excited to see the commitment to His Excellency’s vision, and it is totally in line with what we are doing in trying to create more jobs, deepen industrialisation, and grow the economy.”

While welcoming the Minister, Governor Abiodun stated his vision of leveraging Ogun State’s proximity to Lagos to foster a conducive environment for public-private partnerships.

He said the state’s approach, encapsulated in the ISEYA acronym—infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, and agriculture—aligns with the federal government’s objectives.

