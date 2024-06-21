The Presidency has named Barrister Olusegun Omotola as the Acting Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Barrister Omotola was previously a Director of Legal Services in the Bureau. He hails from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and obtained his L.L.B. (Hons) Bachelor of Law at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, in 1991.

Barrister Omotola has attended numerous courses and seminars in capacity building, contract negotiations, drafting and management, computer hardware and operating systems, total quality management, infrastructure development, public-private partnerships for infrastructure and services, effective leadership and change management, and office routine and work ethics in high-impact leadership.

Additionally, he received training in maintaining acceptable financial management for sustainable development in the public sector and the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), among others.

He represented the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning on the Ajaokuta Project Presidential Implementation Team Sub-Committee, set up to verify the outstanding Federal Government liabilities generated by the Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Ores Mining Company, Itakpe, in Kogi State, from July 2020 to August 2021.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, representing the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Janet McDickson, DD, Information and Public Relations/Head of Media at BPP, said in a statement on Friday that Barrister Omotola has served in many federal government organizations before his posting to the Bureau.

Barrister Omotola, the most senior Director in the Bureau, took over from the former DG, Mr. Mamman Ahmadu, who was relieved of his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on June 15, 2024.

He is married and has children.