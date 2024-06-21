The Federal Government has called on Nigerian physicians in the diaspora, under the umbrella body of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), to contribute to advancing Nigeria’s healthcare system.

It stated that this is the time for ANPA and its members, collectively and individually, to join hands with the government in the homeland to elevate healthcare in Nigeria to a position of prominence in the global community.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made this appeal during his address at the Annual Convention of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA). He also urged ANPA not to be left behind in the positive changes occurring in Nigeria, adding that history will not look kindly on those who could make positive contributions but choose to fold their arms and only criticize.

He noted that the expertise acquired in the diaspora can be leveraged to enhance the healthcare system in Nigeria.

“Your proficiency in advanced medical technology, evidence-based practice and research, patient care standards, and organizational leadership is invaluable in this regard.”

“As the torchbearers of change, we in the Federal Ministry of Health will continue to collaborate with you to share mutual knowledge and work in tandem towards mentorship and training, advocacy and policy change, community outreach and health education, and partnerships and collaborations with the aim of strengthening the health system of our dear country,” he said.

Alausa also highlighted possible areas of collaboration, including but not limited to medical education with medical schools, manpower synergy with tertiary hospitals, adoption of primary healthcare centres (PHCs), research, and public-private partnerships (PPP). “My Special Adviser on Diaspora Affairs will provide more details on the areas of collaboration.”

He maintained that by implementing these strategies, the collaboration can make significant differences in the lives of millions in the motherland.

“We have the power to shape the future of healthcare for Nigerians, to create a system that is more inclusive, more effective, and more responsive to the needs of our people.”

“The Renewed Hope agenda of the present administration, led by our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, affords us the opportunity as a nation to take stock of the progress we have made in the health sector and consolidate on it for the reinvigoration of our healthcare system.”

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown a very keen interest in prioritizing healthcare, including involving Nigerian health professionals both at home and abroad in a more robust and sustainable fashion.”

He reiterated that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare recognizes the potential of Nigerian health professionals in the diaspora, who have been exposed to advanced technology, service, and best practices in health education, to play a major role in strengthening the healthcare system in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we are placing increased attention on diaspora engagement. A key programme aimed at crystallizing this initiative is the Healthcare Professional in the Diaspora (HPD) engagement programme, which is being expanded for sustainability.”

“There are engagements behind the scenes to see how the programme can be effectively implemented, especially in terms of funding.”

“We are in the process of setting up an active and interactive dashboard to enable us to have a database of Nigerian health professionals in the diaspora for ease of engagement and interaction.”

Alausa also explained that the approach is to reinvigorate previous efforts and processes to fully engage health professionals in the diaspora and the global workforce to transfer/repatriate skills and knowledge to home-based healthcare professionals in a more robust and sustainable manner.

He also assured that the new administration would continue to pursue the attainment of universal healthcare for all Nigerians.

“The previous administration set the ball rolling with the unveiling of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) implementation guidelines in 2020. Presently, the BHCPF is being expanded in a more robust fashion using the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp).”