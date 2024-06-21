An outstanding academic Professor in Political science, Mojeeb Alabi on Thursday, condemned the widespread political strategy known as ‘stomach infrastructure,’ affirming that, it poses a significant threat to sustainable development in Nigeria.

Professor Alabi traced the origin of ‘stomach infrastructure’ to its use as a vote-catching phrase by politicians, who shifted the electorate’s attention from demanding substantive governance to accepting immediate benefits.

Delivering a speech at Ede Unique Club’s 40th anniversary celebration on the topic bothering on ‘Nation building’, he wondered why, electorates no longer question candidate capacity and vision before voting them into the position of authority.

The academic don who was the first Speaker of the OSUN State House of Assembly chided voters who now focus solely on whether the candidate has money, regardless of its sources.

He further argued that, the practice has led to a fundamental change in the political landscape, where the electorate now prioritizes short-term gratification over long-term developmental policies.

According to him, “When the idea of stomach infrastructure was brought in place, it was used as vote vote-catching phrase by politicians and the attention of the electorate shifted from asking politicians what they could do for them beyond giving them peanuts.”

“By the time you reduce vote-catching strategies to merely inviting people to your house killing cows, feeding them, and giving them a dollar of Naira to go and vote, it compromises the future of what they ordinarily should be for.

“People no longer question a candidate’s capacity, but they question if he has money irrespective of the sources.

“They don’t care if the candidate is using his money, borrowing, or has a godfather funding him/her.

“Without knowing that the priority of the candidate upon assumption of office is how to recover the money spent during electioneering.

“But our politicians will not only do that alone they will also acquire enough money to prepare for the next election and the cycle continues. At the end of it, the society will be badly developed.

“Stomach infrastructure is a function of a delayed society and I can equally blame both the electorate and the leadership.

“I have seen people who meant well at the commencement of their administration but when they see the way things are going will not give them the necessary vote, they will adjust a little or allow themself to be struck aside by losing the election.

“For example here in Osun former governor Bisi Akande is being celebrated by almost everybody in the state today, but I can tell you that as of the day Bisi Akande was leaving the government, if he walked on the street of Osogbo they’ll stone him.”

Speaking at the event, the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, who is also a member of the association said that that kind of non-profitable association is a challenge to do more and be a role model to the state.

He promised his support for the association and other associations for the growth of Ede land and Nigeria at large.

The president of the Association Ganiyu Adeleke, said, “I always tell people that you can’t put everything on government, the bulk of whatever is going to be done in the society should also come from the grassroots, especially people that are well to do should be able to help the society in any form.

“I want to enjoin all sons and daughters of Ede across, that are up and coming to help the society in any way they can.

“Also as part of the event’s 40th anniversary, Ede Unique Club has just inaugurated a 5.5 million Solar power facility donated to Ede State Hospital.

“We also donated consumable items to some organisations in line with the club’s Coan Corporate Social Responsibility.”

