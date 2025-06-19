Oluremi Tinubu empowers 1,000 petty traders in Oyo

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has empowered 1,000 petty traders with cash grants through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) economic empowerment programme and recapitalisation grant.

Tinubu, through the wife of the Oyo state governor, Mrs. Tamunomini Makinde, presented the grant to the petty traders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday.

She disclosed that the grant to the petty traders in Oyo was part of a Federal Government initiative in reaching out directly to individuals and families, so as to provide immediate relief and bring about long-term empowerment for them.

Oluremi Tinubu added that the programme is not only a demonstration of care and compassion, but also proof of commitment towards improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly people in the state.

According to her, the greatest investment to make in people is inclusive economic empowerment that can achieve sustainable development and a truly renewed Nigeria.

She said, “This cash grant being disbursed today may appear small, but for many households, it will serve as a critical stepping stone.

“For some, it will provide capital to support a small business. For others, it may help with school fees, medical bills, or essential household needs. Regardless of how it is used, the goal is to uplift lives and reignite hope.”

She, however, urged the beneficiaries to use the grant wisely and let it serve as a seed that grows into something.

“Let it be a beginning, not an end. Once again, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Renewed Hope Initiative team and to all those working behind the scenes to make this vision a reality,” she said.

