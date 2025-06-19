Our reforms prioritise, enhance ease of doing business — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday stated that his administration would continue to prioritise reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, expanding critical infrastructure, and stimulating sustainable growth in the real sectors.

Speaking in Ilorin at the 65th Annual General Meeting/Conference of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and the investiture of Engineer Jani Ibrahim as the new president of the association, the President identified a market-driven, private sector-led economy, reinforced by strategic public-private partnerships, as the path to enduring national prosperity.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Eno, said the Federal Government was ready to work closely with the association to advance the nation’s shared economic ambitions.

The President also urged the leadership of the association to forge strong partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as other economic institutions, to stimulate trade and attract investment into the country.

At the ceremony, which was attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; her counterpart in Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN; the outgoing NACCIMA President, Chief Dele Oye; and major private sector players, the President congratulated the new NACCIMA president on his investiture.

“My administration is committed to creating an environment where businesses can confidently thrive. We continue to prioritise reforms that enhance the ease of doing business, expand critical infrastructure, and stimulate sustainable growth in the real sectors.

“We firmly believe that a market-driven, private sector-led economy, reinforced by strategic public-private partnerships, is the surest path to enduring national prosperity.

“Congratulations to Dr Jani Ibrahim on his investiture at this pivotal juncture in our economic journey. I urge you to forge strong partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other key economic institutions, to stimulate trade, attract investments, and energise business activities across Nigeria. The Federal Government stands ready to work closely with you to advance our shared economic ambitions.

“I am confident that under your leadership, NACCIMA will chart new pathways to drive policy advocacy, enhance the quality and flow of business intelligence, remove bottlenecks to enterprise, and create platforms that attract local and global investors into our economy. I encourage you to bring your vision, networks, and experience to bear in this new chapter,” the President said.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, at the event, emphasised the need for stakeholders to take full advantage of Nigeria’s population, human and natural resources, and demographic peculiarities to drive stronger economic growth, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.

He tasked NACCIMA and other leading institutions in Nigeria to leverage Kwara’s unique blend of infrastructure, investments, friendly climate, and cultural legacies that promote trade, agribusiness and food security, creativity, tourism and leisure, innovation and technology, and overall human capital development.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, pledged that the government is firmly committed to legal and policy reforms that support the ease of doing business, enhance investment protection, and combat illicit financial flows and commercial malpractices.

He noted that reform in the legal sector is crucial to shaping economic growth and, in turn, ensuring a predictable, fair, and efficient business environment that attracts investments and builds confidence among prospective investors.

Fagbemi added, “Legal reform plays a crucial role in shaping economic growth by creating a more predictable, fair, and efficient business environment that not only attracts investments but also sustains them by building investor confidence and preventing capital flight or divestments.

“We are intentional about enhancing commerce and trade by improving our legal frameworks to address current economic realities. This we have achieved through national policies such as the National Policy on Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution, 2024 (the ‘Arbitration Policy’), the National Policy on Justice 2024–2028 (the ‘Policy on Justice’), and key legislations such as the Business Facilitation Act 2023, which promotes the ease of doing business in Nigeria, and the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, which bolsters Nigeria’s framework for resolving disputes via arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

“As a government, we will continue to pursue reforms aimed at establishing transparent legal systems, strengthening the judiciary to guarantee business rights and the sanctity of contracts, promoting business-friendly innovations, and ensuring consistent trade and economic policies.”

In his remarks, the new NACCIMA President, Engr Jani Ibrahim, said he is equipped with the requisite tools to reposition the chamber.

He promised to be innovative and introduce new reforms that would change the fortunes of the chamber so that it would continue to function as an indispensable organisation for economic prosperity.

