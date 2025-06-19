Oba of Benin lauds Buhari, Tinubu for resisting attempt to re-loot Benin artefacts

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for resisting alleged subterranean attempts by the previous administration in Edo State to re-loot the Benin artefacts through the construction of a private museum in Benin.

Oba Ewuare II made the commendation while receiving 119 pieces of repatriated Benin artefacts from the Netherlands Government on Wednesday in Benin. He noted that the political will, intentionality, and sincerity of purpose of the two leaders have led to the recovery of some Benin artefacts that are making a significant impact on the cultural landscape abroad.

He also applauded the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr Olugbile Holloway, for rejecting the alleged re-looting of the artefacts for personal gain.

The First-Class Monarch, however, thanked the Netherlands Government for returning the 119 looted artefacts to Benin Palace, their original home.

The development comes barely one year after the royal father took custody of two other looted bronzes — comprising two wooden royal stools (Ekete) made during the reigns of Oba Eresoyen and Oba Esigie in Benin — from the German government.

The recently returned iconic heritage crafted by the Edo people was returned from the Wereld Museum in the Netherlands and includes the displayed bird (Ahianmwen), a wooden ancestral head, warrior king, and cock (Okpa), all taken since the infamous 1897 expedition by British forces in Benin Palace.

“I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting and committing to the efforts of former President Muhammadu Buhari in this quest to ensure that our artefacts are not re-looted.

“I believe there were groups in this country — Nigeria — that acted with international cartels and all sorts of conspirators against the return of Benin bronzes.

“Today, the boldness and courage of our Benin people are still there. We try to reawaken that courage.

“Your predecessor in the National Commission for Museums and Monuments was part of that conspiracy to re-loot our artefacts,” Oba Ewuare II said.

Continuing, the Oba said: “Having been trained in America, I tell you as it is. These artefacts belong to my Benin ancestors. I will not sit here on the ancient throne of my ancestors and allow them to be re-looted.

“I thank the government of the Netherlands for working with us — for being touched in their hearts to return these treasured artefacts.

“This is part of the efforts to reawaken the morale and spirits of my people, and to make them courageous again.

“You know the history of Benin, which has been reduced to Edo South Senatorial District and others.”

“Then, there was a government in Edo State that tried to reduce it further. That government wanted to, but God did not allow it,” Oba Ewuare enthused.

Addressing the Benin Throne, Mr Holloway made the symbolic presentation to the Oba on behalf of the Nigerian government on Wednesday evening, recalling a brief history of the British expedition in Benin Palace.

He thanked the Netherlands government officials and Oba Ewuare for trusting the system with the Benin artefacts, vowing not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the monarch.

The Netherlands delegation’s team, led by Marieke Van Bommel, while expressing solidarity with the Oba, stated that the ceremony represents a historic moment that will further strengthen diplomatic ties between the Netherlands and Nigerian governments.

Recall that 119 pieces of repatriated looted Benin artefacts — symbolising the largest physical return of Bronzes from the Netherlands in Europe — have paved the way for cultural diplomacy.

In a rare and historic move, Oba Ewuare rose from his throne at the breathtaking moment when he danced joyfully to soul-lifting songs and offered prayers to Almighty God and his ancestors for the historic milestone, which has kindled the courage of Edo heritage.

Members of the royal family, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, Esq, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Osamwonyi Atu, Benin Palace Chiefs, Dukes (Enigie), and HRH Sule Idaiye, the Imma of Somorika Clan in Akoko-Edo in Edo North Senatorial District, were among dignitaries who joined the royal father at the ceremony.

