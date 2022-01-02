Olubadan’s passing, a big blow ― Agboworin 

A member of the House of Representatives from Ibadan North-East /Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, Honourable Abass Adigun Agboworin has described the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a big loss to Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Aremu Ibraheem, the federal lawmaker said Ọba Adetunji left at a time when his very rich experience was still needed, noting that he was a man of great character.

Agboworin said the five-year reign of Oba Adetunji would be remembered for the remarkable progress and development brought to the largest city in West Africa.

“In this part of the world, the aged are venerated for their rich fountain of experience and wisdom. In fact, every old man that dies in Africa is like a library set ablaze.

“History has booked an enviable chapter for Oba Adetunji as a great defender of the Olubadan stool against the pollution of its uniqueness which remains the envy of all.

“Oba Adetunji’s reign was peaceful and colourful. Ibadanland witnessed tremendous progress, expansion and development. We will miss his cognate ability to settle disputes.

“Oba Adetunji was a man of great character who was not overwhelmed by affluence, but impacted positively on thousands of lives around him, “Agboworin said.

While condoling the Adetunji family for the loss of their patriarch, Governor Seyi Makinde as the chief mourner, Agboworin prayed for the sweet repose of the late Oba.

