Police in Niger confirms death of Abuja prince inside hotel

Police in Niger State have begun an investigation into the mysterious death of an Abuja prince, who was said to have lost his life while in a hotel room in the company of four others.

The late prince identified as Malam Sa’adu Abubakar, an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was the son of the Chief of Pai via Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) Abuja but resident in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State with his family.

A ward head in Suleja and three young girls that were said to have been with him at the time of his death were said to have been picked up by the police attached to the state Police Command for discreet investigation in connection with the immediate or remote cause of the death.

Nigerian Tribune however learnt that the remains of the deceased were committed to mother earth at the weekend, following an intervention by some elders to secure his body from the police.

Confirming the incident was the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun on Sunday in a brief interview with Nigerian Tribune in Minna.

According to him, “an incident of sudden and untimely death was reported at ‘B’ Division, Suleja on 31/12/2021 at about 0730hrs of a body which was admitted as Sa’ad Bala Pai, age 35yrs ‘m’ of Suleja who was found in a hotel room”.

The PPRO, stated further that he was immediately taken to General Hospital, Suleja where he was confirmed dead.

He however pointed out that no mark was observed on the body of the deceased, while the corpse had been released to the family, adding that the remains of the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

