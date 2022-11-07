Olubadan calls for active participation in forthcoming census

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun has urged residents of Ibadan, the state capital, and across the state to participate actively and fully in the forthcoming census.

The Olubadan, represented by the Onido of Ido, Chief Muritala Babalola, made this call at the opening ceremony of the 33rd anniversary of Muslims in Light Organisation, Sufi centre, held in Ibadan.

Addressing the congregation, Oba Balogun urged residents to partake en masse so that Ibadan is not deprived of its dues as a result of inaccurate capture of its population.

He noted that people did more harm than good by shying away from being captured, as a result of their personal beliefs and traditions.

Balogun warned that the consequences of the city being wrongly counted are grave for the progress and development of Ibadan, especially for planning purposes.

For too long, Balogun decried that the population of Ibadan had been underestimated pointing out that the next census is an opportunity to make amends.

On his part, the grand sheikh, Sufi centre, Nigeria, Rasheed Akinbile cautioned against politicisation and arbitrary inflation of census figures.

He noted that the nation will continue to shortchange itself if there is corruption in the computation of census figures.

Noting that census is crucial in the planning and allocation of resources, Akinbile urged all concerned to set aside politics in the process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…